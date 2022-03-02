Source Naturals B-1 Thiamin Tablets 100mg Perspective: front
Source Naturals B-1 Thiamin Tablets 100mg

100 ctUPC: 0002107800407
Vitamin B-1 (thiamin) is essential for the metabolism of carbohydrates, some amino acids and alcohol.* It is also necessary for the production of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine and for the detoxification of both alcohol and lactic acid (a by-product of strenuous exercise).* Thiamin has important roles in the production of energy and ATP derived from reactions in the Krebs cycle.* A high carbohydrate diet, strenuous physical exercise, or chronic alcohol consumption may increase the physiological need for vitamin B-1.

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium35mg
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum and Colloidal Silicon Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

