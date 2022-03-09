Vitamin B-1 (thiamin) is essential for the metabolism of carbohydrates, some amino acids and alcohol.* It is also necessary for the production of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine and for the detoxification of both alcohol and lactic acid (a by-product of strenuous exercise).* Thiamin has important roles in the production of energy and ATP derived from reactions in the Krebs cycle.* A high carbohydrate diet, strenuous physical exercise, or chronic alcohol consumption may increase the physiological need for vitamin B-1.

