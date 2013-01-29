Source Naturals B-2 Riboflavin Tablets 100mg Perspective: front
Source Naturals B-2 Riboflavin Tablets 100mg

250 ctUPC: 0002107800410
Product Details

Vitamin B-2, also known as riboflavin, is a component of two enzymes: flavin mononucleotide (FMN) and flavin adenine dinucleotide (FAD). These enzymes are important in energy production and are essential for normal fatty acid and amino acid synthesis.* Because of their vital roles, cellular growth cannot take place in the absence of vitamin B-2 riboflavin.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
250.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium89mg
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid , Silica , Modified Cellulose Gum and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
