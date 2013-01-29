Vitamin B-2, also known as riboflavin, is a component of two enzymes: flavin mononucleotide (FMN) and flavin adenine dinucleotide (FAD). These enzymes are important in energy production and are essential for normal fatty acid and amino acid synthesis.* Because of their vital roles, cellular growth cannot take place in the absence of vitamin B-2 riboflavin.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.