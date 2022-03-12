Source Naturals B-50 Complex Tablets 50mg
Product Details
B-vitamins are essential components of numerous key enzyme systems, without which the body cannot function. Each B-vitamin fills a different complementary need, which is why they should most often be taken together. B-vitamins act as coenzymes to catalyze numerous biochemical reactions.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Silica , Modified Cellulose Gum , Magnesium Stearate , Inositol .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More