Source Naturals B-50 Complex Tablets 50mg
Product Details
B-vitamin are essential components of numerous key enzyme systems, without whichthe body can not function. Each B-vitamin fillsa different complementary need, which is why they should most offten be taken together. B-vitamin acts as a coenzymes to catalyze numerous biochemical reactions.*
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Modified Cellulose Gum and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
