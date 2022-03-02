Vitamin B-6 is an essential nutrient which is required for the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins.* It facilitates the conversion of amino acids from one to another as needed, and is necessary for normal synthesis of hemoglobin and for the normal function and growth of red blood cells.* It is also needed for the synthesis of neurotransmitters and for converting essential fatty acids into prostaglandins (chemical messengers).* This product provides a gradual release of vitamin B-6 over a prolonged period of time for improved absorption and assimilation.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.