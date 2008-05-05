Benfotiamine is a more bioavailable derivative of thiamine (Vitamin B-1). Unlike normal thiamine, benfotiamine is fat-soluble and more physiologically active. It supports normal glucose utilization by stimulating transketolase, the enzyme essential for maintaining normal glucose metabolic pathways. Normal glucose levels are also vital for the promotion of endothelial cell health in the kidneys and retinas.

