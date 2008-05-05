Source Naturals Benfotiamine Perspective: front
Source Naturals Benfotiamine

150 mg - 120 TabletsUPC: 0002107801907
Benfotiamine is a more bioavailable derivative of thiamine (Vitamin B-1). Unlike normal thiamine, benfotiamine is fat-soluble and more physiologically active. It supports normal glucose utilization by stimulating transketolase, the enzyme essential for maintaining normal glucose metabolic pathways. Normal glucose levels are also vital for the promotion of endothelial cell health in the kidneys and retinas.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium40mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Benfotiamine , Other Ingredients : Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum and Colloidal Silicon Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
