Beta-carotene is converted by the body to vitamin A as needed, preventing a toxic build-up of this nutrient. Vitamin A is essential for vision, growth, cellular differentiation and proliferation, and the integrity of the immune system. Beta-carotene is also a major component of the body''s natural antioxidant defenses against free radicals.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.