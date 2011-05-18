Source Naturals Beta Carotene Perspective: front
Source Naturals Beta Carotene

25000 IU - 250 SoftgelsUPC: 0002107800404
Beta-carotene is converted by the body to vitamin A as needed, preventing a toxic build-up of this nutrient. Vitamin A is essential for vision, growth, cellular differentiation and proliferation, and the integrity of the immune system. Beta-carotene is also a major component of the body''s natural antioxidant defenses against free radicals.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
250.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A9999.99International Unit
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
Soybean Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin , Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil , Purified Water , Beeswax and Lecithin .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
