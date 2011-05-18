Source Naturals Beta Carotene
Product Details
Beta-carotene is converted by the body to vitamin A as needed, preventing a toxic build-up of this nutrient. Vitamin A is essential for vision, growth, cellular differentiation and proliferation, and the integrity of the immune system. Beta-carotene is also a major component of the body''s natural antioxidant defenses against free radicals.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Soybean Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin , Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil , Purified Water , Beeswax and Lecithin .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More