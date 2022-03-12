Source Naturals Betaine HCl Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals Betaine HCl

650 mg - 90 TabletsUPC: 0002107801361
Purchase Options

Product Details

In the stomach, hydrochloric acid converts pepsinogen to pepsin, an enzyme that breaks down protein. Pepsin breaks down proteins into smaller, more easily absorbed substances. As people age, hydrochloric acid secretion may be reduced, which can result in decreased levels of pepsin. Without proper pepsin levels, the body has a difficult time digesting food. Betaine hydrochloride is used as a supplemental source of hydrochloric acid, which can be utilized by the stomach to produce pepsin. The combination of betaine hydrochloride and pepsin provide an excellent stomach tonic.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Betaine Hydrochloride , Pepsin , 1 : 3000 , Other Ingredients : Stearic Acid , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Hydroxypropyl Cellulose , Modified Cellulose Gum and Colloidal Silicon Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More