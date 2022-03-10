Source Naturals Bioperine Black Pepper Fruit Extract Tablets 10mg
Product Details
Bioperine is a pure form of piperine, derived from the fruits of black pepper. Studies indicate that bioperine promotes nutrient absorption. This is due to bioperine''s interaction with the surface of the intestinal tract. Bioperine is non-iritating to the gastroinestinal tract.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Magnesium Stearate , Black Pepper Fruit Extract .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
