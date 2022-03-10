Bioperine is a pure form of piperine, derived from the fruits of black pepper. Studies indicate that bioperine promotes nutrient absorption. This is due to bioperine''s interaction with the surface of the intestinal tract. Bioperine is non-iritating to the gastroinestinal tract.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.