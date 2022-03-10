Source Naturals Bioperine Black Pepper Fruit Extract Tablets 10mg Perspective: front
Source Naturals Bioperine Black Pepper Fruit Extract Tablets 10mg

120 ctUPC: 0002107800644
Bioperine is a pure form of piperine, derived from the fruits of black pepper. Studies indicate that bioperine promotes nutrient absorption. This is due  to bioperine''s interaction with the surface of the intestinal tract. Bioperine is non-iritating to the gastroinestinal tract.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Magnesium Stearate , Black Pepper Fruit Extract .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible