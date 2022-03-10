Source Naturals Boswellia Extract is concentrated from the specially processed resins and gums of the Boswellia serratta tree. The benefits of boswellia are due to the presence of four triterpene acids, especially B-boswellic acid. This boswellia extract is carefully standardized to contain at least 70% boswellic acids.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.