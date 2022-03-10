Source Naturals Boswellia Extract Perspective: front
100 Tablets
Source Naturals Boswellia Extract is concentrated from the specially processed resins and gums of the Boswellia serratta tree. The benefits of boswellia are due to the presence of four triterpene acids, especially B-boswellic acid. This boswellia extract is carefully standardized to contain at least 70% boswellic acids.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Magnesium Stearate , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Boswellia Gum Resin Extract Boswellia Serrata Extract .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

