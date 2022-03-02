Source Naturals Bromelain 600 GDU/gram
Product Details
Bromelain is an enzyme from the pineapple plant which accelerates the breakdown of proteins. It is active in a wide pH range and can function in the acidic environment of the stomach. Bromelain may also assist the body in its response to physical stress.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Bromelain , Other Ingredients : Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
