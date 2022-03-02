Source Naturals Bromelain 600 GDU/gram Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals Bromelain 600 GDU/gram

500 mg - 60 TabletsUPC: 0002107800906
Purchase Options

Product Details

Bromelain is an enzyme from the pineapple plant which accelerates the breakdown of proteins. It is active in a wide pH range and can function in the acidic environment of the stomach. Bromelain may also assist the body in its response to physical stress.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium68mg
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Bromelain , Other Ingredients : Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More