Source Naturals Bromelain Dietary Supplement 500mg Tablets

60 CountUPC: 0002107801612
Bromelain is an enzyme from the pineapple plant which accelerates the breakdown of proteins. It is active in a wide pH range and can function in the acidic environment of the stomach. Bromelain may also assist the body in its response to physical stress.

  • Pineapple Enzyme 

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Bromelain , Gelatin ( Capsule ) and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

