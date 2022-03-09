Source Naturals Bromelain Pineapple Enzyme 500 mg Tablets Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals Bromelain Pineapple Enzyme 500 mg Tablets

120 ctUPC: 0002107800907
Purchase Options

Product Details

Bromelain is an enzyme from the pineapple plant which accelerates the breakdown of proteins. It is active in a wide pH range and can function in the acidic environment of the stomach. Bromelain may also assist the body in its response to physical stress.

Pineapple Enzyme

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Bromelain , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More