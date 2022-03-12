Source Naturals Calcium D-Glucarate
Product Details
Source Naturals Calcium D-Glucarate includes the patented compound glucarate which has been shown to enhance the major detoxification pathways in the body. Calcium D-glucarate, the calcium salt of D-glucaric acid, is found naturally in the human body and in a variety of fruits and vegetables. Animal studies have shown that high doses of calcium D-glucurate inhibit beta-glucuronidase, thereby enhancing the process of glucuronidation, in which foreign organic compounds, fat-soluble toxins and excess hormones such as estrogen are detoxified and excreted from our bodies.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Calcium ( , from : Calcium D-glucarate ) , Calcium D-glucarate , Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More