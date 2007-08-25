Source Naturals Calcium D-Glucarate Perspective: front
Source Naturals Calcium D-Glucarate

500 mg - 120 TabletsUPC: 0002107800871
Source Naturals Calcium D-Glucarate includes the patented compound glucarate which has been shown to enhance the major detoxification pathways in the body. Calcium D-Glucarate, the calcium salt of d-glucaric acid, is found naturally in the human body and in a variety of fruits and vegetables. Animal studies have shown that high doses of Calcium D-Glucarate inhibit beta-glucuronidase, thereby enhancing the process of glucuronidation, in which foreign organic compounds, fat-soluble toxins, and excess hormones, such as estrogen are detoxified and excreted from our bodies.

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium124mg12%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Calcium D-glucarate , Other Ingredients : Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

