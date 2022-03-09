Source Naturals Calm Thoughts™ Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals Calm Thoughts™

45 TabletsUPC: 0002107801130
Purchase Options

Product Details

Calm Thoughts™ addresses the multiple, interdependent body systems that are involved with stress. It influences neuromodulation, energy generation, the adrenals and the musculoskeletal system. Calm Thoughts combines soothing botanicals such as St. John''s wort, bacopa and Relora® herbal blend, with supporting nutrients including GABA, L-theanine, magnesium, tyrosine, and folic acid, to provide a balanced formula.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
15.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium169mg
Vitamin C100mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Stearic Acid , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Acacia Gum , Modified Cellulose Gum , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate , Gaba , N-acetyl L-tyrosine , Eleuthero Root , Taurine , Bacopa Leaf Extract , Lemon Balm Aerial Parts , Relora , L-Theanine , Valerian Root , St Johns Wort Leaf , St Johns Wort Flower Extract , Ginger Root , Liorice Root Extract , Ginkgo Bilboba Leaf Extract , Schisandra Fruit .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More