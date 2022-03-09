Source Naturals Calm Thoughts™
Product Details
Calm Thoughts™ addresses the multiple, interdependent body systems that are involved with stress. It influences neuromodulation, energy generation, the adrenals and the musculoskeletal system. Calm Thoughts combines soothing botanicals such as St. John''s wort, bacopa and Relora® herbal blend, with supporting nutrients including GABA, L-theanine, magnesium, tyrosine, and folic acid, to provide a balanced formula.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Stearic Acid , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Acacia Gum , Modified Cellulose Gum , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate , Gaba , N-acetyl L-tyrosine , Eleuthero Root , Taurine , Bacopa Leaf Extract , Lemon Balm Aerial Parts , Relora , L-Theanine , Valerian Root , St Johns Wort Leaf , St Johns Wort Flower Extract , Ginger Root , Liorice Root Extract , Ginkgo Bilboba Leaf Extract , Schisandra Fruit .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
