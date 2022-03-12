Source Naturals CCM Calcium™ Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals CCM Calcium™

300 mg - 120 TabletsUPC: 0002107800959
Purchase Options

Product Details

CCM Calcium™ is preferably taken at night, but may also be taken during the day with meals. While research indicates that our daily intake of food usually maintains adequate calcium levels, it may not be sufficient to last throughout the night. Therefore, taking calcium supplements at bedtime offers added support until breakfast

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium1200mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Stearic Acid , Acacia Gum , Modified Cellulose Gum , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More