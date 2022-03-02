Source Naturals Cherry Fruit Extract
Product Details
Source Naturals Cherry Fruit Extract provides a natural source of flavonoids that act as antioxidants, providing protection to different systems in the body including joints, connective tissues and arteries. Naturally occurring antioxidant components, such as flavonoids, can help to protect cells from free radical damage in the body. Cherry Ffruit Extract also helps to support the body’s natural system of metabolizing uric acid.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sweet Cherry Fruit Extract ( Prunus Avium ) , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum and Silica .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
