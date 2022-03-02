Source Naturals Cherry Fruit Extract Perspective: front
Source Naturals Cherry Fruit Extract

500 mg - 90 TabletsUPC: 0002107801681
Source Naturals Cherry Fruit Extract provides a natural source of flavonoids that act as antioxidants, providing protection to different systems in the body including joints, connective tissues and arteries. Naturally occurring antioxidant components, such as flavonoids, can help to protect cells from free radical damage in the body. Cherry Ffruit Extract also helps to support the body’s natural system of metabolizing uric acid.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories4
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sweet Cherry Fruit Extract ( Prunus Avium ) , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum and Silica .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
