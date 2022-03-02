Source Naturals Chlorella is a complete protein as well as a rare vegan source of vitamin B-12 made from pure, 100% algae. It is also a good source of iron and vitamin A. Research suggests that chlorella may also help support the health of the liver and immune system. Source Naturals Chlorella is non-GMO, and does not contain any animal products or animal-derived ingredients.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.