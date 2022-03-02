Source Naturals Chlorella Perspective: front
Source Naturals Chlorella

500 mg - 200 TabletsUPC: 0002107800676
Product Details

Source Naturals Chlorella is a complete protein as well as a rare vegan source of vitamin B-12 made from pure, 100% algae. It is also a good source of iron and vitamin A. Research suggests that chlorella may also help support the health of the liver and immune system. Source Naturals Chlorella is non-GMO, and does not contain any animal products or animal-derived  ingredients.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Iron1.8mg
Vitamin A800International Unit
Ingredients
Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Silica , Chlorella Whole Plant .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
