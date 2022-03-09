Source Naturals Cholest-Response Tablets
Product Details
Cholest-Response™ is a Bio-aligned™ formula and part of the Cholesterol Rescue™ family of products that supports cholesterol wellness by helping to maintain multiple interdependent body organs and systems: heart, blood vessels, nervous system, thyroid, liver and gastrointestinal tract.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin C , Vitamin E , Niacin , Iodine , Selenium , Chromium , Sodium , Phytosterol Complex , Garlic Clove , Turmeric Rhizome Extract , Vitamin E Powder , Inositol , Artichoke Extract , L-Arginine , Methylmethioninselfonium Chloride , Green Tea Leaf Extract , Sytrinol , Soybean Concentrate , Ginkgo Leaf Extract , Guggul Extract , Dandelion Root Extract , Hawthorn Berry Extract , Myricetin , Policosanol , Coenzyme Q10 , Stearic Acid , Acacia Gum , Modified Cellulose Gum and Colloidal Silicon Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
