Source Naturals Chromemate® Chromium GTF Yeast Free

200 mcg - 120 TabletsUPC: 0002107800340
Chromemate® Chromium GTF is yeast-free, niacin-bound chromium. Chromium is a trace element which may work closely with insulin to help facilitate the uptake of glucose into cells. The National Research Council has established the need for chromium in human nutrition.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
Microcrystalline Cellulose , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
