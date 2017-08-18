Source Naturals Chromemate® Chromium GTF Yeast Free
Product Details
Chromemate® Chromium GTF is yeast-free, niacin-bound chromium. Chromium is a trace element which may work closely with insulin to help facilitate the uptake of glucose into cells. The National Research Council has established the need for chromium in human nutrition.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Microcrystalline Cellulose , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Stearic Acid and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More