Source Naturals Cilantro Metal Detox™ With Chlorella Dietary Supplement
Product Details
Cilantro Metal Detox™ is a safe, natural defense against today's environmental toxins.* It is a potent, whole-body herbal cleansing formula that binds to heavy metals, helping to clear them from the body.* Chlorella, a one-celled algae, is added to increase the chelating and cleansing actions of the herb cilantro.* This combination also provides effective antioxidant support for overall cell health.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Cilantro Leaf , Organic Chlorella , Vegetable Glycerin and Purified Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Coriander and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
