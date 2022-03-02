Source Naturals Cilantro Metal Detox™ With Chlorella Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
Source Naturals Cilantro Metal Detox™ With Chlorella Dietary Supplement

4 fl ozUPC: 0002107802179
Product Details

Cilantro Metal Detox™ is a safe, natural defense against today's environmental toxins.* It is a potent, whole-body herbal cleansing formula that binds to heavy metals, helping to clear them from the body.* Chlorella, a one-celled algae, is added to increase the chelating and cleansing actions of the herb cilantro.* This combination also provides effective antioxidant support for overall cell health.*

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
47.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Cilantro Leaf , Organic Chlorella , Vegetable Glycerin and Purified Water .

Allergen Info
Contains Coriander and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
