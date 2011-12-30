In order for vitamins to be utilized by the body, they must first be converted into their active coenzyme forms. Sublingual Coenzymated B-1 isready to go to work immediately. Thisessential nutrient plays key roles in generating energy from carbohydrates, fats, and alcohol, and in the formation of neurotransmitters in the brain.* Thiamin diphosphate (TDP), also called thiamin pyrophosphate (TPP) or cocarboxylase, is the active, coenzyme form of vitamin B-1.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.