Source Naturals Coral Calcium Powder
Product Details
Coral calcium contains the alkaline minerals calcium and magnesium, as well as other essential trace minerals. An initial study on an alkaline mineral blend demonstrated an increase in blood alkalinity (pH) and buffering capacity. Proper alkalinity (pH) of the blood is critical for the overall health of the body. Source Naturals CORAL CALCIUM is eco-friendly: it is harvested in Okinawa, Japan from fossilized (dead) coral and is not harmful to living coral.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Calcium ( , from : Coral ) , Coral Calcium .
Allergen Info
Contains Molluscs and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
