Source Naturals D-Mannose Capsules 500mg
Imbalances of the urinary tract are widespread, and it is estimated that 20 percent of women will experience them. Source Naturals D-Mannose supports the health of the entire urinary tract: the urethra, bladder, ureter, renal pelvis and renal parenchyma.* D-Mannose is amonosaccharide hexose sugar, naturally found in some trees, berries and fruits, such as cranberry. It complements the body's natural cleansing process.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Sugar , D-mannose , Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Maltrin , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide and Magnesium Stearate .
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
