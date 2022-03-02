Imbalances of the urinary tract are widespread, and it is estimated that 20 percent of women will experience them. Source Naturals D-Mannose supports the health of the entire urinary tract: the urethra, bladder, ureter, renal pelvis and renal parenchyma.* D-Mannose is amonosaccharide hexose sugar, naturally found in some trees, berries and fruits, such as cranberry. It complements the body's natural cleansing process.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.