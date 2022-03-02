Source Naturals D-Mannose Capsules 500mg Perspective: Main

Source Naturals D-Mannose Capsules 500mg

60 ctUPC: 0002107802198
Imbalances of the urinary tract are widespread, and it is estimated that 20 percent of women will experience them. Source Naturals D-Mannose supports the health of the entire urinary tract: the urethra, bladder, ureter, renal pelvis and renal parenchyma.* D-Mannose is amonosaccharide hexose sugar, naturally found in some trees, berries and fruits, such as cranberry. It complements the body's natural cleansing process.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
D-mannose , Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Maltodextrin , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives.

