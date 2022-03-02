Source Naturals D-Mannose Capsules 500mg
Product Details
Imbalances of the urinary tract are widespread, and it is estimated that 20 percent of women will experience them. Source Naturals D-Mannose supports the health of the entire urinary tract: the urethra, bladder, ureter, renal pelvis and renal parenchyma.* D-Mannose is amonosaccharide hexose sugar, naturally found in some trees, berries and fruits, such as cranberry. It complements the body's natural cleansing process.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
D-mannose , Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Maltodextrin , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
