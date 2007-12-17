Hover to Zoom
Source Naturals D-Ribose Powder
200 gUPC: 0002107802007
Product Details
During strenuous exercise, large amounts of ATP, the body''s primary energy-carrying molecule, can be depleted from the heart and skeletal muscle cells. D-Ribose is a simple sugar that is used by the body to synthesize nucleotides, ATP, nucleic acids, and glycogen.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
40.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar5g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar , D-Ribose .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
