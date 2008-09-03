Source Naturals Daily Essential Enzymes™ Perspective: front
Source Naturals Daily Essential Enzymes™

500 mg - 360 CapsulesUPC: 0002107801804
As we age, hydrochloric acid and digestive enzyme secretion both decline; there is a natural need to replenish the body''s digestive enzymes. Add to that the many additional factors - poor eating habits, inadequate chewing, "eating on the run," and over-consumption of alcohol - that contribute to digestive problems. Essential Enzymes™ is highly effective because it is a Bio-Aligned™ formula that contains a wide array of enzymes that break down proteins, fats, milk sugars, fiber, and carbohydrates in a wide pH range. It aids the body''s natural digestive process, maximizing the body''s utilization of the nutrients in the diet while decreasing digestive discomforts. Essential Enzymes™ is now available in convenient blister packs that can be used for meals outside the home.

Nutrition Facts
360.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Ingredients
Essential Blend , Vegetable Analog Pancreatin , Acid-stable Protease , Lipase , Alpha-amylase , Amyloglucosidase , Cellulase , Hemicellulase , Lactose , Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Calcium Sulfate , Stearic Acid , Silica and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer
