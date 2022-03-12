Source Naturals DIM Diindolylmethane Tablets 100mg
Product Details
DIM is an indole phytochemical that is a natural metabolite of compounds found in cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts and cabbage. In animal and in vitro studies, DIM has been shown to lead to the preferential formation of estrogen metabolites that are correlated with healthy breast, endometrial, and cervical tissues.* This unique property sets DIM apart from other plant nutrients. Source Naturals DIM isformulated with phospholipids, vitamin E and BioPerine®
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin E ( D-Alpha Tocopheryl Succinate ) , Diindolylmethane ( Dim ) , Lecithin ( , from : Soybeans ) , Black Pepper Fruit Extract ( Bioperine ) . Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Silica and Stearic Acid .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
