Source Naturals DIM Diindolylmethane Tablets 100mg Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals DIM Diindolylmethane Tablets 100mg

60 ctUPC: 0002107801521
Purchase Options

Product Details

DIM is an indole phytochemical that is a natural metabolite of compounds found in cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts and cabbage. In animal and in vitro studies, DIM has been shown to lead to the preferential formation of estrogen metabolites that are correlated with healthy breast, endometrial, and cervical tissues.* This unique property sets DIM apart from other plant nutrients. Source Naturals DIM isformulated with phospholipids, vitamin E and BioPerine®

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin E ( D-Alpha Tocopheryl Succinate ) , Diindolylmethane ( Dim ) , Lecithin ( , from : Soybeans ) , Black Pepper Fruit Extract ( Bioperine ) . Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Silica and Stearic Acid .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More