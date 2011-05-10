Source Naturals DIM Diindolylmethane Perspective: front
Source Naturals DIM Diindolylmethane

100 mg - 120 TabletsUPC: 0002107801567
Product Details

DIM is an indole phytochemical that is a natural metabolite of compounds found in cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts and cabbage. In preclinical studies, DIM has been shown to lead to the preferential formation of estrogen metabolites that are correlated with healthy breast, endometrial, and cervical tissues. This unique property sets DIM apart from other plant nutrients. Source naturals DIM is combined with phospholipids, vitamin E and bioperine.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin E50International Unit
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin E , Diindolylmethane ( Dim ) , Lecithin ( , from : Soybean ) , Black Pepper Fruit Extract ( Bioperine ) , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Silica and Stearic Acid .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More