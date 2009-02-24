Source Naturals DMAE
Product Details
DMAE is naturally found in some foods. It is a highly bioactive nutritional precursor to acetyl-choline, a key neuro transmitter. DMAE has been found to enhance mental concentration.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dmae . Other Ingredients : Stearic Acid , Dibasic Calcium Phosphate , Magnesium Stearate , Modified Cellulose Gum and Colloidal Silicon Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More