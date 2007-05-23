Source Naturals Elan Vital™ Multiple Perspective: front
Source Naturals Elan Vital™ Multiple

180 TabletsUPC: 0002107800061
Élan Vitàl is a Bio-Aligned Formula™ that is unique in two ways. It contains critical nutrients, not found in typical multiples, to support the primary body systems: the brain, heart, liver, immune and musculoskeletal systems, energy generation, and antioxidant defense. Furthermore, it provides most nutrients in the higher potencies often recommended by holistic health professionals. It is a potent source of antioxidants, including quercetin, silymarin, grape seed extract, ginkgo, and bilberry extract.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg1%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium200mg
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A9999.99International Unit
Vitamin C2000mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Silica , Modified Cellulose Gum , Magnesium Stearate , Vitamin D3 , N-Acetyl-Cysteine , Quercetin , Silymarin , Ascorbyl Palmitate , N-acetyl Glucosamine , Inositol , Grape Seed Extract , Dmae , N-acetyl-l-tyrosine , Coenzyme Q10 , Alpha-Lipoic Acid , Ginkgo Leaf Extract , Bilberry Fruit Extract , Boron .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
