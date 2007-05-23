Source Naturals Elan Vital™ Multiple
Product Details
Élan Vitàl is a Bio-Aligned Formula™ that is unique in two ways. It contains critical nutrients, not found in typical multiples, to support the primary body systems: the brain, heart, liver, immune and musculoskeletal systems, energy generation, and antioxidant defense. Furthermore, it provides most nutrients in the higher potencies often recommended by holistic health professionals. It is a potent source of antioxidants, including quercetin, silymarin, grape seed extract, ginkgo, and bilberry extract.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Silica , Modified Cellulose Gum , Magnesium Stearate , Vitamin D3 , N-Acetyl-Cysteine , Quercetin , Silymarin , Ascorbyl Palmitate , N-acetyl Glucosamine , Inositol , Grape Seed Extract , Dmae , N-acetyl-l-tyrosine , Coenzyme Q10 , Alpha-Lipoic Acid , Ginkgo Leaf Extract , Bilberry Fruit Extract , Boron .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More