NADH is an energy-rich coenzyme of vitamin B-3 that is essential for the production of ATP, the primary energy carrier in our cells. The brain, the nerves, the muscles and the heart require a constant supply of ATP energy in order to function. Source Naturals® now brings you ENADA®, the only patented, stabilized, absorbable form of NADH available.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.