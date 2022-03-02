Source Naturals Extra Strength Glucosamine Chondroitin
Product Details
Source Naturals Glucosamine Chondroitin provides important building blocks for healthy joints and connective tissues. Glucosamine, an amino sugar, is an essential structural component of glycosaminoglycans, large linear molecules that help to lubricate joints, nourish cartilage and connective tissue, and assist in wound healing. Manganese is involved in the synthesis of collagen, and chondroitin sulfate lends additional structural support via its high degree of interaction with collagen fibers. Molybdenum aids in complete metabolism of glucosamine and chondroitin.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Acacia Gum , Glucosamine , Chondroitin .
Allergen Info
Contains Shellfish.
Disclaimer
