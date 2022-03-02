Source Naturals Extra Strength Glucosamine Chondroitin Perspective: front
Source Naturals Extra Strength Glucosamine Chondroitin

240 TabletsUPC: 0002107801439
Source Naturals Glucosamine Chondroitin provides important building blocks for healthy joints and connective tissues.  Glucosamine, an amino sugar, is an essential structural component of glycosaminoglycans, large linear molecules that help to lubricate joints, nourish cartilage and connective tissue, and assist in wound healing.  Manganese is involved in the synthesis of collagen, and chondroitin sulfate lends additional structural support via its high degree of interaction with collagen fibers.  Molybdenum aids in complete metabolism of glucosamine and chondroitin.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin C46mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Acacia Gum , Glucosamine , Chondroitin .

Allergen Info
Contains Shellfish.

