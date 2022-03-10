Source Naturals Extra Virgin Coconut Oil Perspective: front
Source Naturals Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

120 SoftgelsUPC: 0002107801903
Product Details

Long a dietary staple of the people of Asia, Africa, and the Pacific Islands, coconut oil has been used for both food and health care. It has been used in Ayurvedic herbalism for 4,000 years and it is a natural oil, lower in calories than most oils. Coconut oil is composed of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which are less likely to be stored in the body as fat than are long-chain triglycerides (LCTs). Combined with essential fatty acids, it is a perfect addition to an overall healthy lipid program. The softgels are convenient and easy to swallow.

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories36
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6%
Saturated Fat3.5g18%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil , Gelatin and Titanium Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
