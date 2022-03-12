Source Naturals FLAXSEED-PRIMROSE OIL provides both omega-3 and omega-6 essential fatty acids (EFA''s). EFA''s act as precursors to molecules such as prostaglandins, thromboxanes and leukotrienes, which help regulate cellular function.

EFA''s have been shown to play a role in blood pressure maintenance, sustaining healthy skin and providing nutritional support during women''s cycle.

Flaxseed oil a rich vegetable source of alphalinolenic acid (ALA) and evening primrose oil, a natural source of gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), provide a potent combination of EFA''s.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.