Source Naturals Flax Seed Primrose Oil

1300 mg - 180 SoftgelsUPC: 0002107801143
Source Naturals FLAXSEED-PRIMROSE OIL provides both omega-3 and omega-6 essential fatty acids (EFA''s). EFA''s act as precursors to molecules such as prostaglandins, thromboxanes and leukotrienes, which help regulate cellular function.

EFA''s have been shown to play a role in blood pressure maintenance, sustaining healthy skin and providing nutritional support during women''s cycle.

Flaxseed oil a rich vegetable source of alphalinolenic acid (ALA) and evening primrose oil, a natural source of gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), provide a potent combination of EFA''s.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g4%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Flaxseed/primose Seed Oil Complex ( Omega 3 , Omega 6 , Omega 9 Fatty Acids : Alpha-Linolenic Acid , Linoleic Acid , Oleic Acid , Gamma-linoleic-acid ) , Gelatin , Glycerin and Purified Water .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
