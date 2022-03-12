Source Naturals Flax Seed Primrose Oil
Product Details
Source Naturals FLAXSEED-PRIMROSE OIL provides both omega-3 and omega-6 essential fatty acids (EFA''s). EFA''s act as precursors to molecules such as prostaglandins, thromboxanes and leukotrienes, which help regulate cellular function.
EFA''s have been shown to play a role in blood pressure maintenance, sustaining healthy skin and providing nutritional support during women''s cycle.
Flaxseed oil a rich vegetable source of alphalinolenic acid (ALA) and evening primrose oil, a natural source of gamma-linolenic acid (GLA), provide a potent combination of EFA''s.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Flaxseed/primose Seed Oil Complex ( Omega 3 , Omega 6 , Omega 9 Fatty Acids : Alpha-Linolenic Acid , Linoleic Acid , Oleic Acid , Gamma-linoleic-acid ) , Gelatin , Glycerin and Purified Water .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More