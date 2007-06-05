L-Arginine is a crystalline, free-form amino acid. It is an important factor in muscle metabolism and works to transport, store, and excrete nitrogen.* It is a precursor for nitric oxide, which promotes increased circulation by relaxing blood vessels.* Each tablet provides 1,000 mg of convenient dosage.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.