Source Naturals Free Form L-Arginine Tablets 1000mg

100 ctUPC: 0002107801842
Product Details

L-Arginine is a crystalline, free-form amino acid. It is an important factor in muscle metabolism and works to transport, store, and excrete nitrogen.* It is a precursor for nitric oxide, which promotes increased circulation by relaxing blood vessels.* Each tablet provides 1,000 mg of convenient dosage.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
L-Arginine , Stearic Acid , Hydroxypropyl Cellulose , Modified Cellulose Gum and Colloidal Silicon Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
