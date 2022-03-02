Source Naturals Free Form L-Arginine Tablets 500mg
Product Details
L-Arginine is a crystalline, free-form amino acid. It is an important factor in muscle metabolism and works to transport, store, and excrete nitrogen.* It is a precursor for nitric oxide, which promotes increased circulation by relaxing blood vessels.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
L-Arginine , Sorbitol , Stearic Acid , Modified Cellulose Gum , Colloidal , Silicon Dioxide and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
