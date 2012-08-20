Source Naturals Free Form L-Glutamine Powder Perspective: front
Source Naturals Free Form L-Glutamine Powder

3.53 ozUPC: 0002107800124
Product Details

L-Glutamine, a free-form amino acid, can be converted to glutamic acid. Glutamic acid is a usable energy source for the brain, and a precursor to the important inhibitory neurotransmitter GABA (gamma-amino butyric acid). L-Glutamine also plays an important role in ammonia disposal.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
L-Glutamine

Allergen Info
Contains Glutamate and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
