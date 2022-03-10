L-Glutamine, a free-form amino acid, can be converted to glutamic acid. Glutamic acid is a usable energy source for the brain, and a precursor to the important inhibitory neurotransmitter GABA (gamma-amino butyric acid). L-Glutamine also plays an important role in ammonia disposal.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.