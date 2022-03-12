Source Naturals Free Form L-Glutamine
Product Details
L-Glutamine, a free-form amino acid, can be converted to glutamic acid. Glutamic acid is a precursor to the important inhibitory neurotransmitter GABA (gamma-aminobutyric acid). L-Glutamine also plays an important role in ammonia disposal.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
L-Glutamine , Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Maltodextrin and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More