L-Leucine is an essential amino acid, specifically classified as a "branched-chain amino acid" (BCAA). BCAA''s, especially leucine, stimulate muscle protein synthesis. This makes them especially important for body builders and other athletes in sports that demand explosive strength.
L-Leucine , Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide and Magnesium Stearate .
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
