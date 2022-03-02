Source Naturals Free Form L-Leucine Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals Free Form L-Leucine

500 mg - 240 CapsulesUPC: 0002107802054
Purchase Options

Product Details

L-Leucine is an essential amino acid, specifically classified as a "branched-chain amino acid" (BCAA). BCAA''s, especially leucine, stimulate muscle protein synthesis. This makes them especially important for body builders and other athletes in sports that demand explosive strength.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
80.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
L-Leucine , Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More