Source Naturals Free Form L-Lysine Dietary Supplement Tablets 1000mg
Product Details
L-Lysine is an essential free-form amino acid, which acts as a precursor for other amino acids, including L-carnitine (needed for fat metabolism). L-Lysine is crucial to the formation of collagen, a major part of the body’s connective tissues. L-Lysine also contributes to energy production when converted to acetyl coenzyme A, one of the principal fuels for the Krebs Cycle.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
L-Lysine ( HCI ) , Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Microcrystalline Cellulose and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More