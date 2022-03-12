Hover to Zoom
Source Naturals Free Form L-Lysine Powder
3.53 ozUPC: 0002107800135
Purchase Options
Product Details
L-Lysine is an essential amino acid which acts as a precursor for several other amino acids, including L-citruline (needed in the body for normal protein metabolism). L-Lysine is crucial for the formation of collagen, a major part of the body’s connective tissues. L-Lysine also contributes to energy production when converted to acetyl coenzyme A, one of the principal fuels for the Krebs cycle.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
73.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
L-lysine Hcl
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More