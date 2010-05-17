Source Naturals Free Form L-Lysine Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Source Naturals Free Form L-Lysine

1000 mg - 100 TabletsUPC: 0002107800142
Purchase Options

Product Details

L-Lysine is an essential free form amino acid which acts as a precursor for several other amino acids, including L-carntine (needed for fat metabolism). L-Lysine is crucial for the formation of collagen, a major part of the body’s connective tissues. L-Lysine also contributes to energy production when converted to acetyl coenzyme A, one of the principal fuels for the Krebs cycle.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
100.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
L Lysine Hydrochloride , Stearic Acid , Sorbitol , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Modified Cellulose Gum , and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More