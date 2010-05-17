Source Naturals Free Form L-Lysine
Product Details
L-Lysine is an essential free form amino acid which acts as a precursor for several other amino acids, including L-carntine (needed for fat metabolism). L-Lysine is crucial for the formation of collagen, a major part of the body’s connective tissues. L-Lysine also contributes to energy production when converted to acetyl coenzyme A, one of the principal fuels for the Krebs cycle.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
L Lysine Hydrochloride , Stearic Acid , Sorbitol , Colloidal Silicon Dioxide , Modified Cellulose Gum , and Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
