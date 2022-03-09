Source Naturals Free Form L-Ornithine Powder
Product Details
L-Ornithine, a free-form crystalline amino acid, is a precursor of arginine, which is necessary for the synthesis of creatine, an important energy provider for muscles. In addition, L-Ornithine is a key compound in the urea cycle, one of the body''s main processes for eliminating ammonia.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
L Ornithine HCL
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
