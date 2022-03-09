Source Naturals Free Form L-Ornithine Powder Perspective: front
Source Naturals Free Form L-Ornithine Powder

3.53 ozUPC: 0002107800149
Product Details

L-Ornithine, a free-form crystalline amino acid, is a precursor of arginine, which is necessary for the synthesis of creatine, an important energy provider for muscles. In addition, L-Ornithine is a key compound in the urea cycle, one of the body''s main processes for eliminating ammonia.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
52.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
L Ornithine HCL

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More