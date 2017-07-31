Source Naturals Blue-Green Algae is wildcrafted and harvested in the prime upper regions of Upper Klamath Lake, Oregon, and is of the highest quality available. Its name comes from the two color pigments it contains, phycocyanin, which is blue, and chlorophyll, which is green. Blue-Green Algae also contains significant levels of vitamins, minerals and rich pigment nutrients, and is an excellent non-animal source of protein and amino acids.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.