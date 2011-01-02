Source Naturals Gamma E 400 Complex Softgels 400mg Perspective: front
Source Naturals Gamma E 400 Complex Softgels 400mg

120 ctUPC: 0002107801699
Recent research has demonstrated that gamma-tocopherol, the main dietary source of vitamin E, has a very important role in supporting health.* Gamma-tocopherol is a more effective antioxidant then alpha-tocopherol and may be an important factor for a healthy cardiovascular system.* It also inhibits the COX-2 enzyme, according to in vitro tests.* Research indicates that a ratio of gamma to alpha-tocopherol greater than 1:1 increase levels of both tocopherols in the body and the alpha-tocopherol alone may not be adequate to combat oxidative stress.* Source Naturals Gamma E 400 offers a 3:1 gamma to alpha-tocopherol ratio (200 IU equals 133 mg) and also contains tocotrienols from palm fruit which provides high concentrations of all four tocotrienols: alpha, beta, gamma, and delta. Sesame oil, rich in gamma-tocopherol, is used as the base.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin E , Tocopherols , Gamma Tocopherols , Delta Tocopherols , Beta-tocopherol , Sesame Oil , Tocotrienol Complex , Gelatin ( Capsule ) , Glycerin and Purified Water .

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More