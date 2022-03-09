Garlic and its key constituents have been the subject of hundreds of scientific studies. Garlic has been used around the world for thousands of years for its nutritional value. Parsley is a favorite herb for salads and cooking. It is also refreshing and soothing and contains easily assimilated essential minerals. Source Naturals Garlic & Parsley oil contains true oils of garlic and parsley seed, extracted from whole fresh garlic bulb and parsley seed, and suspended in pure soybean oil. It is a convenient way to receive the benefits of garlic and parsley seed in concentrated form, without the taste and odor.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.